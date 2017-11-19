× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (11/19/17): Full Bears vs. Lions Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 27-24 loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite moving the ball well, especially in the first quarter, penalties and personnel issues continue to plague John Fox’s squad as they fall to 3-7 on the year. Next up, a Sunday afternoon tilt at Philadelphia (8-1) next week.