The Beat Full Show (11/18/17): Wildcats, Minnesota Ice Cream Man come up big at Ryan Field

Posted 12:46 PM, November 19, 2017, by , Updated at 12:39PM, November 19, 2017

EVANSTON, IL- NOVEMBER 18: Jeremy Larkin #28 of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half on November 18, 2017 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you an abbreviated Saturday edition of The Beat: Northwestern wins their sixth straight game as they pound Minnesota 39-0 at Ryan Field, but Carm is interested in a bold move by a staffer on the Golden Gophers’ sideline; the Bulls somehow pulled out a 123-120 win over Charlotte and we hear from Hornets guard Kemba Walker; Chris Boden stops by ahead of the Blackhawks’ matchup with the Stanley Cup champion Penguins; Adam Hoge talks Kyle Fuller’s future and his keys for a Bears victory against Detroit, and more.