The Beat Full Show (11/18/17): Wildcats, Minnesota Ice Cream Man come up big at Ryan Field

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you an abbreviated Saturday edition of The Beat: Northwestern wins their sixth straight game as they pound Minnesota 39-0 at Ryan Field, but Carm is interested in a bold move by a staffer on the Golden Gophers’ sideline; the Bulls somehow pulled out a 123-120 win over Charlotte and we hear from Hornets guard Kemba Walker; Chris Boden stops by ahead of the Blackhawks’ matchup with the Stanley Cup champion Penguins; Adam Hoge talks Kyle Fuller’s future and his keys for a Bears victory against Detroit, and more.