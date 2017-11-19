× Patti Tuomey, president of Josephinum Academy of the Sacred Heart

Patti Tuomey from the “ancient” (by Chicago standards) Josephinum Academy of the Sacred Heart in the heart of Bucktown joins Rick in the studio alongside friend-of-the-show, Dot Coyle. They piece together the amazing history of this hidden gem, talk about how the school has changed with the times & about what have remained steady themes throughout the years. And of course, they tell Rick about the amazing & inspiring students, who are the future politicians, scholars, teachers, businesswomen, & do-gooders of Chicago.