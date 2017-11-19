× OTL #579: Teamwork Englewood, The Stamp King of Chicago, Chi Hack Night

Mike Stephen chats with Teamwork Englewood’s Executive Director Perry Gunn about community stakeholders working to better that neighborhood, talks with Chicago’s “Stamp King” Charles Berg about the power of stamps and ChicagoPEX 2017, and checks in with Emily Drevets, organizer and master of ceremonies for Chi Hacknight, about citizens coming together and using public data to solve some of the city’s problems. This week’s local music is powered by WC and the Fam.