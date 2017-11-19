Live blog: Bears vs. Lions

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears vs. the Detroit Lions.

juliesternwgnradio November 19, 201712:36 PM

Lions fans … are long suffering… kinda like Bears fans.. aren’t I lucky they are the 2 teams I cheer for.

juliesternwgnradio November 19, 201712:34 PM

lets not let John Fox throw any challenge flags today.

juliesternwgnradio November 19, 201712:33 PM

why are the Lions insisting on running.. lets see that million dollar arm!

Kevin Powell November 19, 201712:30 PM

https://twitter.com/AdamHoge/status/932314628960473089

juliesternwgnradio November 19, 201712:30 PM

What is the over under on number of cell phone ads today? 40?  

Kevin Powell November 19, 201712:28 PM

That Calvin Johnson ruling still has us all confused.

Kevin Powell November 19, 201712:28 PM

Trubisky to Shaheen for the TD. Bears up 10-0. Keep Adam Shaheen on the
field. He’s made some great catches the past couple weeks.

juliesternwgnradio November 19, 201712:28 PM

Do we have to talk about the Calvin Johnson worst call ever?  Too soon. Still scarred

juliesternwgnradio November 19, 201712:26 PM

Are the Lions incapable of playing with a lead… they even need to stop the Bears 10 points?

Kevin Powell November 19, 201712:26 PM

And a great toss to Shaheen. Touchdown Bears. They lead 9-0. Wow.

juliesternwgnradio November 19, 201712:25 PM

Jordan Howard… killer run… knocking on the door of 6 points

Kevin Powell November 19, 201712:24 PM

The Bears could have used this sort of start last week coming off a bye.

Kevin Powell November 19, 201712:23 PM

Kwiatkoski with sack/forced fumble. Bears recover at their own 45. Hicks with the recovery.

juliesternwgnradio November 19, 201712:22 PM

Matty fumble! Bears Ball.  Dude.. 

Kevin Powell November 19, 201712:21 PM

The Bears came to hit today. Nice tackle from Jackson.

juliesternwgnradio November 19, 201712:19 PM

nice Marvin Jones… and Abdullah both on my FF teams this weeks.  

Kevin Powell November 19, 201712:18 PM

Hurry-up offense from the Lions to start the game.

juliesternwgnradio November 19, 201712:17 PM

I think he tackled 2 Lions 

Kevin Powell November 19, 201712:17 PM

Nice stick from Isaiah Irving.

Kevin Powell November 19, 201712:15 PM

Yes, very strong opening-drive.

Kevin Powell November 19, 201712:15 PM

13 play 70-yard drive ends with a Barth field goal. Bears up 3-0. Opening-drive chewed 6:39 off the clock.

juliesternwgnradio November 19, 201712:15 PM

ok — bummer they didn’t get it in the end zone – but that was one of the better drives I have seen from them – and left Chargers as only team without an opening drive score.

Kevin Powell November 19, 201712:13 PM

Hey Julie! I am. Sunny but cold.

juliesternwgnradio November 19, 201712:12 PM

Hi Kevin!  Are you at the game? Nice to see a sunny day.

Kevin Powell November 19, 201712:12 PM

This has been an outstanding drive from Trubisky. Great decision-making and he’s shown off his arm strength and athleticism.

juliesternwgnradio November 19, 201712:11 PM

somebody please help Speilman pronounce Trubisky

juliesternwgnradio November 19, 201712:09 PM

I hope I am not playing the Lions D in FF.  

juliesternwgnradio November 19, 201712:08 PM

What team is this?  3 first downs in a row?  Craziness!  Nice Mitch!

Kevin Powell November 19, 201712:06 PM

Bears’ fans have called for more passing, and more Cohen. Three straight passes to start the game. One target and one carry for Cohen.

juliesternwgnradio November 19, 201712:06 PM

and.. 3rd and 10 for Mitch..and an early 1st down for bears!… wow? 

Kevin Powell November 19, 201712:04 PM

No surprise, Bears immediately try to get the ball in Cohen’s hands.

Kevin Powell November 19, 201712:04 PM

juliesternwgnradio November 19, 201712:04 PM

stands looking a bit empty .. wind chill of 21 and 3-6 team… less urgency to get to your seats

juliesternwgnradio November 19, 201712:03 PM

And right out of the gate.  Chris Spielman… ugh. I know.. he’s a Lion.. good guy cancer warrior.. but commentator.. don’t love him.  Can’t Chris Collinsworth call every game?

Kevin Powell November 19, 201712:02 PM

Kevin Powell checking in from Soldier Field. Julie, have you decided who you are rooting for today?

juliesternwgnradio November 19, 201711:56 AM

Its time for football! One of my favorite games of the year.  I grew up in MI and have lived in Chicago for the last 14 years.  When I am not scheduling commercials on WGN – I watch a lot of sports.  and I hate on a lot of the participants… I can’t help myself.  Let’s see who is worth hating on today.  the 3-6 Bears or the 5-4 Lions

