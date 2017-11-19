Live blog: Bears vs. Lions

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears vs. the Detroit Lions.
lets not let John Fox throw any challenge flags today.
why are the Lions insisting on running.. lets see that million dollar arm!
What is the over under on number of cell phone ads today? 40?
That Calvin Johnson ruling still has us all confused.
Trubisky to Shaheen for the TD. Bears up 10-0. Keep Adam Shaheen on the
field. He’s made some great catches the past couple weeks.
Do we have to talk about the Calvin Johnson worst call ever? Too soon. Still scarred
Are the Lions incapable of playing with a lead… they even need to stop the Bears 10 points?
Jordan Howard… killer run… knocking on the door of 6 points
The Bears could have used this sort of start last week coming off a bye.
Kwiatkoski with sack/forced fumble. Bears recover at their own 45. Hicks with the recovery.
Matty fumble! Bears Ball. Dude..
The Bears came to hit today. Nice tackle from Jackson.
nice Marvin Jones… and Abdullah both on my FF teams this weeks.
Hurry-up offense from the Lions to start the game.
I think he tackled 2 Lions
Nice stick from Isaiah Irving.
Yes, very strong opening-drive.
13 play 70-yard drive ends with a Barth field goal. Bears up 3-0. Opening-drive chewed 6:39 off the clock.
ok — bummer they didn’t get it in the end zone – but that was one of the better drives I have seen from them – and left Chargers as only team without an opening drive score.
Hey Julie! I am. Sunny but cold.
Hi Kevin! Are you at the game? Nice to see a sunny day.
This has been an outstanding drive from Trubisky. Great decision-making and he’s shown off his arm strength and athleticism.
somebody please help Speilman pronounce Trubisky
I hope I am not playing the Lions D in FF.
What team is this? 3 first downs in a row? Craziness! Nice Mitch!
Bears’ fans have called for more passing, and more Cohen. Three straight passes to start the game. One target and one carry for Cohen.
and.. 3rd and 10 for Mitch..and an early 1st down for bears!… wow?
No surprise, Bears immediately try to get the ball in Cohen’s hands.
stands looking a bit empty .. wind chill of 21 and 3-6 team… less urgency to get to your seats
And right out of the gate. Chris Spielman… ugh. I know.. he’s a Lion.. good guy cancer warrior.. but commentator.. don’t love him. Can’t Chris Collinsworth call every game?
Kevin Powell checking in from Soldier Field. Julie, have you decided who you are rooting for today?
Its time for football! One of my favorite games of the year. I grew up in MI and have lived in Chicago for the last 14 years. When I am not scheduling commercials on WGN – I watch a lot of sports. and I hate on a lot of the participants… I can’t help myself. Let’s see who is worth hating on today. the 3-6 Bears or the 5-4 Lions
Lions fans … are long suffering… kinda like Bears fans.. aren’t I lucky they are the 2 teams I cheer for.