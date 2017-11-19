× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 131: Bears-Lions Postgame Show

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns discuss all the talking points from the Bears’ 27-24 loss to the Detroit Lions, including the pivotal final drive that resulted in a missed game-tying field attempt from Connor Barth. The guys talk about the playbook opening up for Mitchell Trubisky, the defensive miscues and the injury to former first round pick, Leonard Floyd. Later on, Hoge and Jahns listen and react to postgame interviews with Barth, running back, Tarik Cohen, as well as the entire postgame press conferences with Trubsiky and head coach John Fox. Listen below.

