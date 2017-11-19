× Brian Noonan Show 11/19/17: Goose Island Bourbon County Stout and Thanksgiving beer pairings

Beer experts from Goose Island Brewery and Barrel Theory Beer Company join Brian in-studio to sample some new brews, including the highly anticipated 2017 edition of the Goose Island Bourbon County Stout!

Goose Island Beer Company National Activation Manager Jesse Valenciana kicks off the show with a taste of Half-Acre Beer Company’s Tuna Extra Pale Ale, a good starter to drink before you dive into dinner. Brewer Quinn Fuechsl also joins from Goose Island to discuss Off Color Scurry, a traditional ale from Off Color Brewing, and talk beer brewing tips and tricks.

Barrel Theory Beer Company President Brett Splinter also joins the program to talk about Barrel Theory Mango Passion Fruit Guava (MPG) a Berliner Weisse beer, which has a tart base with fruit flavor that’s meant to be palatable even for people who don’t typically enjoy beer. It’s a light beverage that pairs great with cranberries or other side dishes with your Thanksgiving dinner. He then discusses the Black Lotus Milk Stout, which is actually brewed with toasted coconut and pair surprisingly well with mashed potatoes.

Finally, the beer connoisseurs discuss the 2017 edition of the Goose Island Bourbon County Stout and its record-setting 7 variants.

To wrap up the show, Karen Conti joins Brian in-studio for a very frank discussion about the myriad of sexual assault allegations coming out against several high-profile celebrities and comedians. She also answers legal questions from listeners.

