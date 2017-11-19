× Amanda Scotese from Chicago Detours: tours exploring places locals don’t even know about

Amanda Scotese, founder and travel genius behind Chicago Tours, joins Rick in the studio to talk about how the company has grown and evolved in the last 7 years. She tells Rick about moving to Chicago from Italy after working alongside tour guide guru Rick Steves, and how both tourists and locals alike have embraced her tour service since. She also told Rick about why she decided to give back by offering scholarships and grants. Find out more about Chicago Detours and their special holiday tours on their website!