Wine and Wind Down with Danenberger Wines, The Political Round Table and Music From Bluefront | Full Show (Nov 17th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Nov 18th) Our resident geek expert, Elliott Serrano rides side car as we welcome Susan Danenberger from Danenberger Wines. Tonight they continue the Binge and Uncork segment and see what wines pair best with they are binge-watching. Then, it’s Friday so, we bring on the Political Round and Table (Eric Elk, Dave Lundy, and Ken Jakubowski). To lighten the mood we have terrific music from the Chicago group, Bluefront and finally, we bring you another exciting episode of “What’s That From?!”.

