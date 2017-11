× ‘The Takeout’s’ Jen Sabella: ‘The Girl Talk’, cat love and DNAinfo’s journalistic legacy

Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon (in for Justin Kaufmann) talk with The Takeout managing editor Jen Sabella about showcasing career-driven and influential women in the stage show and podcast The Girl Talk, the hole in local journalism created by the shutdown of DNAinfo, the highs and lows of running a feral cat colony, and more.