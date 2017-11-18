× Susan Danenberger from Danenberger Family Vineyards

On tonight’s show we welcome Susan Danenberger from Danenberger Family Vineyards for our Wine and Wind Down segment. Tonight they continue the Binge and Uncork segment and see what wines pair best with they are binge-watching.

For more information visit: http://www.danenbergerfamilyvineyards.com/

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show? We want to hear from you!! Message us at: FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires: TWITTER