On the Road 11/18/2017: Robert Hight, Vince Welch, Martin Truex & More

This week on the show Dane talks to #78 Furniture Row Racing Driver, Martin Truex Junior to share excitement and preview on Nascar Monster Energy Cup Championship race at Homestead Miami Speedway. We talk to Vince Welch from Nascar on FOX talking truck series action and appeal, Cup series finale and the Super Bowl atmosphere at Homestead Miami Speedway this weekend! Robert Height joins Dane on the road to look back at one of the greatest seasons of all time in drag racing. Hear as Robert talks about Route 66 and his plans for the off season, plus his prediction for the Monster Energy Cup Championship.