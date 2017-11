× NHRA Funny Car World Champ Robert Hight Has It All!

Robert Height joins Dane on the road to look back at one of the greatest seasons of all time in drag racing. Hear as Robert talks about Route 66 and his plans for the off season, plus his prediction for the Monster Energy Cup Championship.

