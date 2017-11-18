Preps Plus Chicago: Live high school football scoreboard

Highlights: Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins – 11/18/17

Posted 9:09 PM, November 18, 2017, by , Updated at 09:10PM, November 18, 2017

Chicago Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling (42) celebrates his goal with Jonathan Toews (19) and Richard Panik (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Highlights – Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins – November 18, 2017

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories