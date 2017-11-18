× Hanging with comedian Bill Bullock and Baptiste & Bottle’s Rusty Thrall

Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon (in for Justin Kaufmann) welcome Chicago native and comedian Bill Bullock, who talks about his roots as a “dork” in the south suburbs and striving to create meaningful material and showcase other comedic talent with his shows Congrats on Your Success, and Get off Your Couch.

Baptiste & Bottle lead bartender Rusty Thrall then stops by with some food and drink from the restaurant’s menu of whiskey and Americana-inspired items, and a conversation on teen tipping habits turns into more high school memories.

Jon also provides a reading of a Bob Odenkirk poem that captures the meaning of a real Chicago winter, and more.