× Claiming your expertise | Episode 85 | The Big Payoff

When someone asks you, “What do you do?” you go right to your job title, and possibly even say something self-deprecating as a chaser. But that’s not the way to claim your expertise, or your power in the room. Here’s a hint at what you’ll hear on this podcast: your expertise is a far bigger piece of territory than you think. It’s the skills, talents, insights and experience that you’ve accumulated over time, and now it’s just about claiming that package. Rachel and Suzanne help you fill out a “claims report” that will help you talk about your expertise in an entirely new way.