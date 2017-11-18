× Chicago Academy for the Arts head Jason Patera: “There’s limitless value to really explore” an artistic discipline

Jason Patera, Head of School at the Chicago Academy for the Arts, joins Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon (in for Justin Kaufmann) for a discussion on the school- which blends traditional academia and intense study of a discipline. He talks about how finding the school as a young wannabe-rock star helped him find his own path in life as a music instructor, the school’s mission to provide practical experience along to go along with big dreams, the disappearing arts programs in public schools and losing sight of their educational value, and more.