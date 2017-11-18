Blackhawks to play in 2019 NHL Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium

In a series of tweets, the NHL and Chicago Blackhawks revealed that the 2019 NHL Bridgestone Winter Classic will feature the Blackhawks vs. the Boston Bruins at Notre Dame Stadium, January 1, 2019.
The 2019 @Bridgestone #WinterClassic will make its way to the famous Notre Dame Stadium with the @NHLBruins and @NHLBlackhawks. pic.twitter.com/NfTQPcC5rB
— NHL (@NHL) November 18, 2017
One of NCAA's most prestigious stadiums will get the #WinterClassic treatment.
Jan. 1, 2019.@NHLBruins vs. @NHLBlackhawks pic.twitter.com/KwEvUQ6uST
— NHL (@NHL) November 18, 2017
Maybe it's much too early in the game
Oh, but we thought we'd ask you just the same
What are you doing New Year's
New Year's Day?#WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/Kic5ayOurc
— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 18, 2017
When they take the field on Jan. 1, 2019, for the #WinterClassic, it won't be the first time the #Blackhawks play at Notre Dame Stadium! pic.twitter.com/4sqPENntP1
— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 18, 2017
"@NotreDame has strong alumni roots in both Chicago and Boston, and, with an established rivalry between the #Blackhawks and Bruins, fans will be treated to an exciting game in a unique atmosphere." #WinterClassic https://t.co/xmk72XJV2C
— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 18, 2017
🔘 Here Come the Irish
🔘 Here Come the Hawks
We'll accept either. #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/yu9ZZOOnPM
— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 18, 2017
The boys checked out @NotreDame Stadium during training camp this season.
You could say they approved of the facility. #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/0JHZjFVILQ
— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 18, 2017