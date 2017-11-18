Preps Plus Chicago: Live high school football scoreboard

Blackhawks to play in 2019 NHL Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium

In a series of tweets, the NHL and Chicago Blackhawks revealed that the 2019 NHL Bridgestone Winter Classic will feature the Blackhawks vs. the Boston Bruins at Notre Dame Stadium, January 1, 2019.