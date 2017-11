× TV Guide’s Alexander Zaben: “The Punisher” To Netflix

It’s the man who knows ALL TV news, it’s our guy, Alexander Zalben! Alex is the Managing Editor of TV Guide and he joined Bill and Wendy by phone to talk about the latest allegations against Jeffery Tambor and ‘One Tree Hill’ showrunner, Mark Schwahn. They also talk about the latest death on ‘The Walking Dead’, Netflix’s ‘The Punisher’, and much more.