Thanksgiving Prep: Wines that are sure to impress, picking the perfect turkey, and tips for wines that go with stuffing

Kristen Ellis, Wine Education and Events Coordinator at Binny’s Beverage Depot, joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about finding the perfect wine for your Thanksgiving feast. Bill Begale, owner of Paulina Meat Market, and Andy the Butcher brought said feast so Roe and Anna could try out Kristen’s wine picks.

Here are Kristen’s top picks:

Mumm Napa NV $19.99: Since the 70s Mumm Napa has been following traditional techniques and French heritage to create a lovely sparkling wine that over-delivers for the price. A blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, this wine is explosively aromatic. Ripe stone fruit and apple aromas intermingle with hints of honey and spice. The wine as a creamy mousse with a lively acidity that will pair with virtually everything on the table.

Guide Pinot Noir 2015 $16.99: 2015 was an exceptional vintage in the Willamette Valley. A Pinot Noir under $20.00 of this quality is hard to find. On the nose, we get loads of wild orchard fruit and red cherry aromas with a vibrant, plush mouthfeel.

Belle de Provence Rose 2016 $14.99: ‘Rose all day’ doesn’t rhyme for nothing! If you’re a looking for one wine for Thanksgiving, this crisp, light, and refreshing rose will do the trick. Aromas of white flowers, melon, and cherry with a lively acidity.

Muga Rioja Blanco 2016 $14.99: When one thinks of Rioja red wine usually comes to mind. Muga Blanco is a lovely example of the ‘lighter side’ of Rioja. Green apple and citrus aromas on the nose. The palate has a silky texture and a lovely minerality featuring flavors of tropical fruit and a touch of vanilla.

Lapierre Morgon 2016 $29.99: Meticulous, organic winemaking from old vines with grapes from some of the best vineyards in Beaujolais. Morgon is a more serious and structured expression of Beaujolais with deep aromas of red fruit and herbs. This wine would benefit from a bit of decanting before showing it off.

