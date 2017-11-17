× Mark Caro and Chris Jones talk Margaritaville, Facebook Birthday Fundraising, and more!

Mark Caro and Chris Jones fill-in for Justin Kaufmann with a very eventful show! The duo discuss ‘Escape from Margaritaville’ and the formation of juke-box musicals; what restaurants really know about you; the recent release of the comedy-drama ‘Lady Bird’; growing reports of sexual assault among celebrities and their accuser’s “apologies” that follow; a new trend of donating through Facebook; Thanksgiving celebrations and more!

Mark and Chris are also joined by Tribune film critic, Michael Phillips, as he shares an inside scoop on Louis C.K.’s “I Love You, Daddy” and the difficulties of separating art from the artist.

Author and Chicago Magazine dining critic, Jeff Ruby, also stops by to discuss the release of his latest book “Penelope March is Melting”. You can purchase your copy HERE!