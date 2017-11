× Kevin Clark from ‘School of Rock’

Remember Freddy Jones from the hit movie ‘School of Rock’? Kevin Clark is the actor who played him and joins the John Williams show LIVE from Mickey Finn’s Brewery. Kevin reminisces on filming the movie with Jack Black and his fellow co-stars, life after the movie and working at the School of Rock in Libertyville.

