× ‘If It Seems Too Good To Be True, It Probably Is’: ‘Ethical Hacker’ Jason Glassberg Gives His Top Holiday Cyber Security Tips

Jason Glassberg is the co-founder of Casaba Security, and an ‘ethical hacker’ who is hired by companies to try to hack into their networks in order to prevent real attacks. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner, he joined Bill and Wendy on the phone this morning to share his tips on how to protect your devices and data over the holidays.