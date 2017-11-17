× Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends For The Week of: November 17

Google Trends Expert, Kayla Conti speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs

You can like Google on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Google

Follow Google on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Google

Top viewed Youtube video is listed below: 73 Questions with Liza Koshy

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine