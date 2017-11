× Charlie Goldsmith from the hit show ‘The Healer’

Jen interviews Charlie Goldsmith, an energy healer from Australia and star of the new hit series “The Healer” (airing on Monday nights on TLC.) Charlie reluctantly discovered his gift at the age of 18 and has been teaming up with doctors across the globe healing patients for no charge in an effort to bridge the gap between the medical community and energy healers.

