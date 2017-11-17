× An Artist You Need To Know: Omar Apollo

If you haven’t hear of Omar Apollo, you’re missing out. He is a top notch musician that combines alternative, pop, and R&B all into one and he hails from Indiana. At just 20 years old, he has amassed over 4,300 Soundcloud followers behind 11 songs, and played shows in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Indiana.

He joined Bill and Wendy on the bonus hour to talk about how he got inspired to become a musician at such a young age, his upcoming performance at The Subterranean, and much more.