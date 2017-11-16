× Your Guide To Having A Drama-Free Thanksgiving

Have you ever had that ‘one’ Thanksgiving guest that can’t help but to bring up politics or religion? Well, we’ve got you covered. Akilah Easter, lifestyle expert and etiquette coach, joined Bill and Wendy to talk all about holiday etiquette. She offers her best advice on how to navigate political divides at the dinner table, what to bring for a Thanksgiving dinner, how to a great guest, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.