× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/16/17: Combating Violence, Bettering Prescriptions, & Tax Bill Developments

Violence is a difficult issue to overcome in the country, but Shakyra Diaz and the Alliance for Safety and Justice are looking to solve it at the source. Bill Geiger then joined the program to remind Steve that the market won’t stay up forever, Ian Sherr told Steve about the new medical technology and what internet browser is new for your computer, while Ilyce Glink looked at the developing news of the new tax bill moving forward in Washington.