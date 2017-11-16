CAMP ARIFJAN,KUWAIT - DECEMBER 15: In this handout photofrom 2006 provided by the US Army, Comedian Al Franken and sports commentator Leeann Tweeden perform a comic skit on camp Thursday in front of more than 2,000 elated servicemembers during the USO Sergeant Major of the Army's 2006 Hope and Freedom Tour. Franken and Tweeden are touring with country music singers, Darryl Worley, Mark Wills, Keni Thomas, hip-hop artists (Phot by Patrick Moes/US Army via Getty Images)
WCCO Host Jordana Green: “Don’t be that guy, John”
John’s friend and former colleague, Jordana Green, of WCCO Radio in Minnesota, sets John straight. The two differ in responses to the photo of Senator Al Franken of Minnesota, in which he mimes groping a woman’s breasts as she sleeps.