The Opening Bell 11/16/17: Toys and Games Are Helping People Live Longer

The weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation with Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank) focused on the area that many might have looked past – The Equifax Breach. Steve and Doug caught up on the continual risk of fraud and also the importance of face-to-face banking. Mary Couzin (Founder of ChiTAG – Chicago Toy and Game Week) then provided justification for people to play more games. Mary previewed the ChiTAG event in Chicago this weekend and told Steve about how “strategic intelligence” ,learned from board games, can help people thrive in problem solving situations through out life.