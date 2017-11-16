× The Mincing Rascals 11.16.17: Senator Al Franken, Incarceration and the Fifth, President Trump and the detained UCLA basketball players

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio and Eric Zorn, Kristen McQueary and Scott Stantis of Chicago Tribune. First, the Rascals debate the appropriate repercussions to a photo surfacing of Senator Al Franken’s past life as a comedian. Then, they discuss the several defenses used against sexual assault allegations towards Judge Roy Moore. They go on to talk about continued incarceration in cases that involve an ex Chicago sergeant’s framing, and the fifth amendment. Finally, would the Rascals have intervened on the behalf of three American detainees who committed a crime in a foreign country if they were president?

Steve recommends that you watch the eight-part series, “Bleak House.”

John recommends “Ladybird,” a coming of age film.

Scott recommends “Loving Vincent,” a film about Vincent van Gogh, animated from his paintings.

Eric recommends the “In the Dark,” an American Public Media podcast hosted by Madeleine Baran

Kristen recommends that you help her sound cool in her book club, as they read A Fall of Marigolds by Author Susan Meissner.