× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.16.17: Sen. Al Franken, Booth One, Leonardo da Vinci

KABC News Anchor Leeann Tweeden spoke out on a photo that has surfaced today of Senator Al Franken groping her. John’s former colleague and good friend, Jordana Green, joins to disagree with John on the meaning of Senator Franken’s actions in his career today. Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel shares some details about the reopened Pump Room, renamed Booth One. Finally, yesterday a da Vinci painting went for $450 million in an auction. Leonardo da Vinci Author Walter Isaacson tells John what the painter was aiming to accomplish with Salvator Mundi.