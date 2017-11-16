× Talkin’ Politics with Renato Mariotti, Local Chicago Business Brings Breakfast Back, Brandon C. Price and Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” | Full Show

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Nov 15th) Brandon C. Price (VAMP Chicago) rides side car as we welcome on candidate for Illinois Attorney General, Renato Mariotti. Then, local Chicago breakfast spot “Batter and Berries” (GM-Don Jones and Chef-Ken Polk) joins us to tell us about their delightfully crafted breakfast snacks. Finally, we welcome on the world renown, Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” who takes listener calls and explains their reality through the last three songs they’ve heard. All this AND more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

