× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.16.17: Blackhawks hangover

We all had the best time at the Blackhawks game last night in the Team Hochberg suite. Thanks to him and everyone at Perl Mortgage. Peter Greenberg was unable to join us from the Suez Canal so we talked about backpacks instead. Our 2016 Kid of the Year, Samantha Crump, joined us to discuss how she got to meet her bone marrow donor on Windy City Live. And Rick Pearson, Pat Brady and Eric Adelstein talk Illinois politics.