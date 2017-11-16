Feeling the seventh floor studios were a little drab compared to the decked out Showcase, Jim Turano brings in some Christmas decorations to spruce things up.
Photos: Elton Jim’s 7th Floor Christmas Decorations
-
Elton Jim Brings His Christmas Decorations to the 7th Floor Studios!
-
Jim Turano 11.16.17: Christmas Decorations, Carjackings, Informercials, Music and Northside Memories
-
Jim Turano 11.15.17: National Pickle Day, Treacherous Drives, Pumpkin vs Maple
-
This is History: Elton Jim’s On-Air Discovery
-
Dean Richards live holiday broadcast from Treetime November 12
-
-
Vinyl expert Jim Hanke on Record Store Day, Record Sales and His Lydia Loveless Podcast Taping
-
Pickle Talk with Elton Jim!
-
Elton Jim Full Show 10-8-2017
-
“Elton Jim” talks with respected guitarist and musician, John Jorgenson, as he details his latest tribute to songwriter, John D. Loudermilk, and shares Tom Petty stories
-
Dean Richards pays tribute to the great Monty Hall
-
-
Second Chance Art & Accessories
-
“Elton Jim” hides on Halloween, gets a surprise “walk on” from Dean Richards, and debates the new Rock Hall Of Fame nominees
-
“Elton Jim” examines Hugh Hefner’s legacy, advises O.J. Simpson, and “breaks down” Tom Petty’s music and career