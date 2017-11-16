× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Illinois Policy Institute, World of Chocolate

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain to look at the state of the job climate in Illinois. Politicians claim all is well, but studies show an alternative condition that makes Illinois undesirable for businesses to locate here, thrive or even survive. Austin Berg, Director of Content Strategy at the Illinois Policy Institute, says that small businesses are critical to the health of our state and they are struggling their way out of business. Austin discusses the reasons for the lack of growth and what needs to be done to address the problem.

Then, a look at “World of Chocolate,” Chicago’s premiere world AIDS day event will take place on December 1st at Revel Fulton Market to benefit AIDS Foundation of Chicago. One of Chicago’s unique and most fun annual events gives attendees a chance to taste a variety of chocolate goodies from dozens of chocolatiers. Dustin Erikstrup of AIDS Foundation Chicago gives all of the details of this very fun upcoming event.