Hoge and Jahns, Episode 130: Week 11 Bears, NFL Preview

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns dig even deeper into the Bears’ 23-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. They dissect press conference audio from head coach John Fox and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains in an effort to find an explanation for the personnel the team has been using on offense. They have the biggest questions and bold predictions heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. A fiery batch of voicemails left by listeners early on as well as picks against the spread to wrap the show up. Listen below!

