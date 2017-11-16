× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11-16-17: Bill ‘Hates’ Thanksgiving

Today’s guests include comedian Erik Griffin, etiquette coach Akilah Easter, and Dean Richards. Bill and Wendy open the show with Bill’s hate relationship with Thanksgiving. Then, comedian Erick Griffin tells us about how he likes his “small” level of fame. Our good friend Akilah Easter stops by and shares some do’s and dont’s of Thanksgiving. After that, Uncle Dean Richards chimes in and he shares his reviews on the Justice League and much more.

