× Associated Bank Thought Leader: Doug Myers

Equifax may be in the rear view mirror for many, but the impact is still top of mind for many in the world of banking and finance. Steve sat down with the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader, Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank), to discuss how the threat of fraud is still alive and well . The two also reinforced the importance of interpersonal relationships when it comes to banking and now there is MIT research to back it up.