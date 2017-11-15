× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/15/17: Down Market, C.A.H Saving America, & ROK Mobile

Target is in the red spotlight today after missing earnings for two years in a row, so Steve and Terry Savage discussed how that company and a handful of other market drivers should be looked at as the market looks to close in the negative. Frank Sennett then detailed the how the Chicago based Cards Against Humanity “Saved America”, and Clinton Ehrlich is trying to help make ROK Mobile a major player in the mobile communications industry.