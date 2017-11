× We’ve Named Him The Sexiest Wayans Alive: Shawn Wayans

Comedian and actor Shawn Wayans joined Bill and Wendy to talk about his new TV show and his upcoming performance at Chicago Improv next week. He also talks about the Wayans family lineage, growing up in New York, standup versus acting, Fat Albert, and much more.

