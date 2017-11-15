FILE - In this May 20, 2013, file photo Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., speaks at the committee's hearing on the landmark immigration bill on Capitol Hill in Washington. Previewing points he and conservative opponents intend to make about the bill over the next three weeks, Sessions said on the Senate floor Friday, June 7, 2013, that "In truth, the bill is amnesty first and a promise of enforcement later." The bill's requirement for payment of back taxes "is toothless," the promised steps to secure the border "will not work" and millions of immigrants currently in the country illegally would qualify for welfare in five years, he said. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Washington Post National Correspondent Phillip Bump on Jeff Sessions hearing: “There’s no answer more interesting than ‘I don’t recall'”
FILE - In this May 20, 2013, file photo Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., speaks at the committee's hearing on the landmark immigration bill on Capitol Hill in Washington. Previewing points he and conservative opponents intend to make about the bill over the next three weeks, Sessions said on the Senate floor Friday, June 7, 2013, that "In truth, the bill is amnesty first and a promise of enforcement later." The bill's requirement for payment of back taxes "is toothless," the promised steps to secure the border "will not work" and millions of immigrants currently in the country illegally would qualify for welfare in five years, he said. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Washington Post National Correspondent Phillip Bump explains some of the conflicts in the Congressional hearing of Jeff Sessions Tuesday. He discusses the honesty of Sessions’ puzzling responses regarding correspondence with Russians.