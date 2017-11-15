× Top Chef Rebecca LaMalfa on Cooking at Thanksgiving, Junk Food and Favorite Home Meals

Looking for ideas for Thanksgiving? Top Chef Rebecca LaMalfa dishes with Elysabeth Alfano on being a chef during Thanksgiving, some cooking tips, junk food and being married to Michelin-star chef, Thomas Lents. For more information, visit http://TheDinnerParty.tv/podcast/ .

Follow Elysabeth Alfano on Twitter and Instagram at @DinnerPartyChgo and @WgnRadio and on Facebook at The Dinner Party and @ Elysabeth Alfano. Subscribe to The Dinner Party with Elysabeth Alfano podcast on itunes and Soundcloud. For more information, visit TheDinnerParty.Tv.