The Opening Bell 11/15/17: Chicago Flops at Holiday Office Party Rankings

The holiday office party season is upon us and to fulfill our United States stereotype, we have made it into a competition. Steve chatted with Michelle Reisdorf (Regional VP of OfficeTeam) who shared details on the study comparing the best and worst company holiday party cities where Chicago ranks 10th. Turning towards the future, LeeAnn Tomas-Foster(Associated Vice President at Arcadis) also detailed the results behind a study of the cities with the most sustainable transportation systems across the globe. Chicago ranks 7th in the US and 49th globally.