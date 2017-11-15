× The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Is The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

Walt Chadick, Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Chair and Executive Director of Chicago Trolley and Double Decker, joined Bill and Wendy to talk all about the magnificent mile light festival. The one and only Mikey and Minnie Mouse are the grand marshals of the parade this year. Find out how you can get the best seat in the house.

