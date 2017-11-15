× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.15.17: Jeff Sessions, prehistoric shark, Trump tweets

Jeff Sessions gives a questionable testimony in Tuesday’s Congressional hearing. John learns the details from Washington Post National Correspondent Phillip Bump. Plus, John tries to understand another set of odd tweets from President Trump, who doesn’t seem to have a habit of proofreading. Professor Michael Coates of the Department of Organismic Biology and Anatomy at the University of Chicago describes a rare, prehistoric shark to John, that was found on the coast of Portugal.