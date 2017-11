× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.15.17: Preoccupied with a red Twizzler

What a day! Coach Q knows that we have a show outing at the Blackhawks game tonight, so he promises an impressive showing. Cyber security is an ongoing topic and Point 3 joined us in-studio to talk about how we need to train people the right way to combat it. Jordan Goodman talks money and Dean Richards was unable to pay attention because he was distracted by a red Twizzler.