× Roe Conn Full Show (11/15/17): Live from the United Center with Chef Mike Arcomone, Eddie Olczyk and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, November 15th, 2017:

Live from the United Center! Senator Dick Durbin joins the show to discuss the Roy Moore allegations and the President’s recent trip to Asia. Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Executive Chef of the United Center, Mike Arcomone joins the show to give his dinner preparation tips. Blackhawks legend Eddie Olczyk joins the show to discuss his broadcasting career during treatment.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConnFollow @AnnaDavlantes

Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirlFollow @VioletaPod

Follow @kpowell720Follow @TheRoeConnShow

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​