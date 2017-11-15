× MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Discusses His New Book, Playing With Fire: The 1968 Election And The Transformation of American Politics

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez, we welcome on host of The Last Word on MSNBC, Lawrence O’Donnell who has a new book out retelling one of the best and most tumultuous Presidential elections in recent history. Be sure to pick up his new book, Playing With Fire: The 1968 Election And The Transformation of American Politics.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

