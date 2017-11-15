MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Discusses His New Book, Playing With Fire: The 1968 Election And The Transformation of American Politics

Posted 2:35 AM, November 15, 2017, by

Playing with Fire The 1968 Election and the Transformation of American Politics By Lawrence O’Donnell

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez, we welcome on host of The Last Word on MSNBC, Lawrence O’Donnell who has a new book out retelling one of the best and most tumultuous  Presidential elections in recent history.  Be sure to pick up his new book, Playing With Fire: The 1968 Election And The Transformation of American Politics.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show?  We want to hear from you!!  Message us at:  FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires:  TWITTER