× Modobag turns your luggage into a kart

Do you ever worry that you won’t make your flight? Hit the gas! Modobag is the first rideable suitcase. It also charges your phone! Kevin O’Donnell is the Co-Founder of Modobag. The bag is decked out with features that’ll make any flyer swoon. Why would you walk at the airport?

